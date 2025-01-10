Brooklyn Beckham pens cute tribute to wife Nicola to mark her birthday

Brooklyn Beckham has been celebrating his wife!

Yesterday (January 9), actress Nicola Peltz marked her 30th birthday.

In honour of her milestone birthday, Brooklyn recently took to social media to share a beautiful tribute to his partner.

On his Instagram account, Brooklyn – who is the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham – chose to share three adorable photos of the pair kissing.

“Dear Nicola x happy birthday baby x I will keep this short but I want to write down a little of how much I love you,” the 25-year-old began in his caption.

“A few years ago I asked you to marry me and it was the best decision I have ever made x you make me smile and laugh and you are the most amazing and most gorgeous person I know x I am so lucky to be able to spend everyday with you and wake up next to you every morning,” Brooklyn continued.

“I love your smile, your laugh, your passion about your work, your love for dogs, I just love the way you are. You are perfect in every way xx I love you so much Nicola xxxxxxx,” the star added.

Following his heartwarming birthday message for his wife, many of Brooklyn’s 16.4M followers have since been sharing their own well-wishes for Nicola.

“Beautiful words, a massive happy birthday to you Nicola,” one fan responded.

“Aww it’s so heartwarming to see men who love, respect and admire their partners. Relationship goals,” another commented.

“The love he carries for her is so beautiful, happy birthday Nicola,” a third fan added.

After their first meeting in April 2017, Brooklyn and Nicola began their romance two years later.

The happy couple announced their engagement in July 2020, and in April 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Nicola’s family estate in Florida.