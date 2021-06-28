Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz splurge on their first house together

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz have just taken another huge step in their relationship as they buy their first house together.

To celebrate their one year anniversary since the date they got engaged, David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn has purchased his first house with bride-to-be, 26-year-old actress Nicola.

As reported by E! News, the happy couple bought their Beverly Hills mansion together, spending more than $10M. Their new California home is said to be more than 7,000 square feet, and is located just around the corner from where the Beckams previously lived while David played for the LA Galaxy.

Real Estate records report that the lavish property features a luxury kitchen and wine cellar, five deluxe bedrooms as well as a pool, spa and other special amenities.

Celebrating their engagement anniversary last weekend, 22-year-old Brooklyn shared a sweet Instagram post, gushing about his fiancée. “This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me,” Brooklyn explained in the caption.

“She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend. I can’t imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby,” he lovingly wrote alongside an adorable clip of the pair kissing, followed by another gorgeous photo of them standing on a beach, with the beautiful sea views in the background.

Meanwhile, replying in the comment section, Nicola wrote, “i love you so much baby.”