Brooklyn aired on RTÉ last night, and Twitter had a few things to say

Given how likely it is you were in a food-induced coma during its slot, we feel obliged to tell you that Brooklyn was aired on RTÉ last night.

We also feel obliged to disclose that it was subsequently the subject of much discussion on Twitter.

From ex-pats admitting they were never too far from a Kleenex during Saoirse Ronan's performance, to disgruntled individuals lamenting their decision to sit through a sex scene in the presence of their parents, Twitter was a real mixed bag last night.

And if you want to be in a position to continue the discussion during the traditional Stephen's Day drinks later today, we suggest you throw your eye over our favourite tweets on the topic.

Warning: spoilers ahead.

#brooklyn on RTE. Far away from home here in Puerto Rico but seeing my hometown of Enniscorthy is bringing me a little closer. #irishabroad — Siobhan Mulkerrins (@SNolan_) December 25, 2017

The one time I need RTE to censor something and they’ve failed me. Guess I’ll just watch Saoirse Ronan get the ride with my extended family#Brooklyn — Jen Breslin (@JenLovesReading) December 25, 2017

I’ve never actually watched a film with Saoirse Ronan until Brooklyn tonight it seems I’ve missed out she is brilliant #brooklyn — Graham Patchell (@GrahamPatchell) December 25, 2017

Are there still spots where Italian fellas go to meet Irish girls?… Asking for a mate #Brooklyn — Sarah Duffy (@IamSarahDuffy) December 25, 2017

Hi there Ireland. Can we agree not to spend the next 2 hours complaining about Saoirse Ronan’s accent and just watch the bloody movie? #Brooklyn — Kieran McSweeney (@SuibhneGeilt1) December 25, 2017

So watching the #Brooklyn sex scene with my parents has to be the most awkward of my life pic.twitter.com/eQzzFkBNDg — Mikie O'Loughlin (@Mikie_Ol) December 25, 2017

If you’ve never seen #Brooklyn and you’re watching with your parents, let me put your mind at ease; I can confirm that the Big Bridesmaids Fiasco of 2015 is not on the cards. #safeashouses — Paddy McKenna (@PaddyMcKenna) December 25, 2017

#Brooklyn is some steaming pile of shite, do better next year @rte this is the worst, we had Forrest Gump last year — Daithi Hickey (@DaithiNBA) December 25, 2017