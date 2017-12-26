SHEmazing!
Brooklyn aired on RTÉ last night, and Twitter had a few things to say

by

Given how likely it is you were in a food-induced coma during its slot, we feel obliged to tell you that Brooklyn was aired on RTÉ last night.

We also feel obliged to disclose that it was subsequently the subject of much discussion on Twitter.

From ex-pats admitting they were never too far from a Kleenex during Saoirse Ronan's performance, to disgruntled individuals lamenting their decision to sit through a sex scene in the presence of their parents, Twitter was a real mixed bag last night.

And if you want to be in a position to continue the discussion during the traditional Stephen's Day drinks later today, we suggest you throw your eye over our favourite tweets on the topic.

Warning: spoilers ahead.

