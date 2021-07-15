Britney Spears wants to charge her father with conservatorship abuse

There has recently been new developments in the Britney Spears conservatorship case, as the pop icon has now declared in court that she would like to press charges against her father Jamie Spears for conservatorship abuse.

Speaking to Judge Brenda Penny via phone call on Wednesday, July 14, CNN reported that Britney described her conservatorship as “f**king cruelty”, and stated, “I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse,” during an emotional testimony.

Britney added that she would like “an investigation into my dad,” after revealing even more distressing details about his control over her life.

For instance, Britney explained how this conservatorship has control over her diet, as she claimed that she wasn’t even allowed to drink coffee. “If this is not abuse, I don't know what is,” Britney said.

Britney also claimed that her father controls her working hours, forcing her to work 70 hours a week, NBC News reported. “This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life,” the mum-of-two said, continuing, “Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I'm not… And that's not OK.”

Following Britney’s tearful testimony, the Toxic singer was granted permission to hire a lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to represent her during this conservatorship case. Rosengart’s firm have worked with quite a few high profile celebrities, including the likes of Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, Ben Affleck and Eddie Vedder.

This new development follows the decision which was made two weeks ago, denying Britney’s requests for her conservatorship to end without an external evaluation.