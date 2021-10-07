Britney Spears’ teen sons are the image of their father in rare snaps

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s two teenage sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden are looking so grown up in these rare snaps.

While Britney herself is considered an international icon, her sons have preferred to keep their lives and image out of the public eye as much as possible in recent years.

Britney has even remarked recently that she needs “to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men.”

Taking to social media on Wednesday, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales, shared a series of snaps featuring the two teens with their dad, American rapper, Kevin Federline. It’s clear to see that their family resemblance is uncanny!

In the first two snaps, Eddie poses with Sean and Jayden who are dressed similarly in black hoodies and jumpers, paired with plain white t-shirts underneath.

“Talk ‘bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller than my hands now look at #life how beautiful God’s work is … love you bro @federline4real,” Eddie gushed in the caption.

Another clip proves that Britney’s musical gene has definitely been passed down to her son Jayden, who’s seen showing off his piano playing skills.

Britney's sons both celebrated birthdays in September, and by the sounds of it, the Toxic singer isn’t quite ready to see them grow up. “My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things,” she explained in an Instagram post.

“Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes!!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing.”

“They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days [crying emojis] my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!!" she lovingly wrote, adding, "And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome."