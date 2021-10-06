Britney Spears seems to pen subtle dig about sister Jamie Lynn

Britney’s fight for freedom is finally moving in the right direction, however, the pop icon hasn’t forgotten about the lack of the support her family has shown her over the years, during these hard times.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the 39-year-old singer seemed to bash her family for not helping her amid her conservatorship battle. While she was under her father, Jamie Spears’ control, Britney claimed she had no car, no phone and no door for privacy.

Even then, Britney said that her family’s only reaction was to say “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship”.

“This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry,” Britney wrote alongside an art piece of two women under water, one swimming down towards the other. “She’s saving her divine feminine sister,” Britney added.

Continuing this not-so-subtle dig towards her family, and perhaps her own sister, Jamie Lynn Spears in particular, Britney wrote, “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!”

“If you’re like my family who says things like “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship” … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*ck with you !!!!”

Concluding, Britney said, “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life!!!!”

The #FreeBritney movement has been getting a significant amount of attention since the beginning of this year. Following this public support, the Toxic singer stood up in court this past June to share a shocking testimony about her experience in the conservatorship.

While the removal of her father as conservator was denied, Britney was granted permission to hire her own lawyer shortly afterwards, as she began working with famed attorney Matthew Rosengart.

Just last week, Jamie was officially suspended from Britney’s conservatorship after 13 years.