Britney Spears is now engaged to Sam Asghari & we adore her ring

Britney Spears is going to be a bride again! The pop icon is officially engaged to her long-time love 27-year-old Sam Asghari, who she first started dating in 2016 after he starred in the music video for her song, Slumber Party.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, 39-year-old Britney shared a short video of her and her now fiancé showing off her glittering ring. “I can’t f***ing believe it,” she excitedly wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Asghari shared a gorgeous photo of the pair kissing to his own Instagram page, with Britney giving a close-up shot of her stunning ring.

In a statement, Asghari’s manager Brian Cohen explained to People, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

He went on to say that Spears’ fabulous ring was designed by N.Y.C. jeweller Roman Malayev. “He couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring,” Cohen added.

Fans and friends rushed to the comment section underneath Britney’s announcement post, to wish the pair congratulations while other shared a few words of concern.

“Congratulations love!!” one of Britney’s oldest friends, Paris Hilton wrote, adding, “So happy for you! Welcome to the club!”

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Spencer bluntly commented, “Make him sign a prenup.”

Olivia wasn’t the only one worried about Britney’s finances now that she’s finally going to be able to control them again with her conservatorship ending. Many other fans took to the comment section to plead with the pop star to make sure and get an “iron-clad prenup”.

“Wishing you the best! Please get a prenup,” one follower wrote.

“Get you a bullet proof prenup. He should embrace that after all you’ve been through,” another commented.

Addressing these concerns, Sam took to his own Instagram Stories later that night. “Thank you everyone is concerned about The prenup!” he wrote, adding, “Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day [cry-laughing emojis].”

Huge congratulations to both Britney and Sam on their wonderful engagement — now bring on the wedding planning!