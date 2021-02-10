Britney Spears breaks her silence following shocking documentary

Music icon Britney Spears has finally broken her silence, following the release of the documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which came out last weekend.

The shocking documentary followed the pop princess’s explosive career, leading to her public breakdown and her father’s conservatorship, as well as the media’s ugly portrayal of her mental health struggles, legal battles and the #FreeBritney movement which has cropped up in recent years.

Since the doc was released, Britney has remained silent on social media, until last night, when she revealed that she’s striving to live a normal life.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Britney shared a throwback clip of her performing her hit song Toxic at the New Year's Rockin' Eve Ball in 2018. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago!!!”

“I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person,” she confessed, adding, “I love simply enjoying the basics of everyday life!!!!”

Touching on the mass amount of support she’s received in recent days because of the revealing truths which came out in the wake of her documentary, Britney then went on to elaborate, “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories!!!!”

Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

“We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” she poignantly explained.

39-year-old Britney Spears has been under her father’s conservatorship since 2008, when she experienced severe mental health problems resulting in her hospitalisation. This gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her financial and personal affairs including her career, living situation and physical care.

The court had initially granted Britney’s father conservatorship on a temporary basis, however, it was then made permanent a few months later, leaving Britney still under her father’s control 13 years later.

Britney has asked for her father to not be her conservator time and time again, and is now refusing to perform again while her father remains in charge of her career.