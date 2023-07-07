Britney Spears ‘backhanded’ by NBA star’s security guard

Britney Spears has allegedly been ‘struck in the face’ by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard.

The Circus singer has spoken out about the incident that occurred between the basketball player’s bodyguard and her in a hotel restaurant in Las Vegas.

Britney released a statement to social media to share her side of the story, revealing it was a ‘traumatic experience’.

The 41-year-old explained, “Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened last night”.

Revealing she recognised the basketball player while out in a restaurant, Spears wanted to congratulate him on his career.

Credit: Britney Spears Instagram

“I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the player's statement where he mentions I 'grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder”.

“His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face”.

Britney explained that she gets ‘swarmed’ by fans ‘all the time’, including that night, and her security team didn’t hit any of them.

“This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already. However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect”.

"Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all victims and my heart goes out to all of you”.

Credit: Victor Wembanyama Instagram

The Gimme More singer continued, “I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organisation. I hope they will…I also don’t appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter”.

“Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralising with the situation that took place. I am 5’3 and he’s 7’4…”.

Britney closed off by thanking the public and police department for their support.

19-year-old Victor Wembanyama had already spoken to the press before Britney released her statement and told reporters, “There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with the security- ‘Don’t stop- because it was going to make a crowd”.

“So I couldn’t stop and that person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir’, and that person grabbed me from behind”.

Credit: Britney Spears Instagram

He continued, “I didn't see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, ‘Don't stop’.

"But that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind, so I just know the security pushed her away”.

“I don't know with how much force, though. But security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look, so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner”.

He closed off by adding that he didn’t realise it was Britney Spears until ‘hours later’ as he hadn’t seen her face at the time of the incident.