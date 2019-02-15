Bring it On’s Eliza Dushku is pregnant with her first child

Eliza Dushku will be hearing the pitter patter of tiny feet this year.

The actor, famous for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bring It On is set to become a mum with her husband Peter Palandjan.

This will be the first child for the couple, who married in August 2018.

Eliza announced the news at a special screening of her documentary Mapplethorpe in New York City.

She said, ''We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us."

While it is the first baby for the 38-year-old, Peter has four children from a previous marriage.