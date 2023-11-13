Bring Christmas magic to your home with these adorable homeware picks

It might not be December just yet, but in our humble opinion, it’s never too early to decorate for the festive season!

Believe it or not, Christmas is almost here, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. While we’re not ready to battle with putting up the Christmas tree and untangling the tree lights just yet, we’re definitely in the mood to add a few festive touches to our home.

Thankfully, at the moment, there is no shortage of beautiful Christmas homeware decor in the shops! Below, we have picked out some of our favourite bits that are available right now – including everything from adorable ornaments and cushions, to the ultimate festive bedding!

No matter what your budget is, you should hopefully be able to find something to suit your home this Christmas in our list of top picks:

Next Christmas Brushed Cotton Fitted Sheet and Pillowcase Set (RRP from €31)

Christmas bedding is one of the easiest – and most popular – methods that festive fans choose nowadays to brighten up their bedrooms in December. However, it also hugely depends on what your room’s original colour scheme is, as it’s always best to try and coordinate with what you already have. If your room is rather minimalist, then this bedding set from Next could be the one for you! It is not over the top and doesn’t have any large pops of colour, but it still looks wonderfully Christmassy. Available to purchase here.

PULEO Pre-Lit Berry Spray Wreath (RRP €70)

If you’re looking to splash out on some lavish decor this year, then we’re certain that this beautiful wreath will catch your eye! It might have a slightly higher price tag than the other items on our list, but we definitely think it’s worth it. Whether you choose to place it above your fireplace or on your front door, this mesmerising festive wreath will bring Christmas joy to everyone in your home. Plus, the beautiful quality means that it will last for many years to come! Available to buy via Brown Thomas here.

H&M Home Mistletoe Printed Cushion Cover (RRP €4)

We’ll be the first to admit that we’re guilty of buying brand-new Christmas cushions every time December rolls around. However, if you don’t want to splash the cash on an entirely new cushion, one great way to save a few coins is to just buy the cushion cover! H&M Home has some lovely options at the moment, including this adorable mistletoe one. Just replace one of your year-round cushion covers with this one, and you’re good to go! Available to purchase here.

Dunnes Stores Christmas Check Throw (RRP €20)

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a cosy throw blanket! When you’re watching your favourite festive TV specials or reading a fluffy Christmas novel, there’s nothing more lovely than snuggling up on the sofa with a soft new blanket. While there are undoubtedly many to choose from, we immediately fell in love with this cute pick from Dunnes. You can never go wrong with a red checked pattern at this time of year! Available to buy here.

Marks & Spencer Cotton Blend Santa's Workshop Bedding Set (RRP from €27)

If you are a true Christmas fanatic, then we guarantee that you will instantly fall in love with this bedding set! The detailing in this design is breathtaking, as it depicts the business of Santa’s workshop ahead of Christmas Eve. We also love that it has a reversible cover with star confetti, so that you can swap it over if you occasionally want your bedding to be more minimalist. Either way, this duvet set will certainly get you in the festive spirit! Available to purchase here.

John Lewis Rainbow Time Capsule Bauble Tree (RRP £25)

Although Christmas decor tends to stick to colours such as red, gold, silver and green, we still try to find little ways to include brief pops of rainbow colour into our festive homeware. This year, this adorable mini tree immediately caught our eye! Not only is it sweetly made out of mini baubles, but we love the bright pops of colour that it includes. It would also make a lovely Christmas present for someone special! Available to buy here.

Next Reversible Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set (RRP from €47)

For our final bedding pick, we just had to go for this one! When we think of Christmas, our minds often wander to the classic tartan design, and so it continues to be a favourite with us. With this particular bedding set from Next, you can go for the traditional red checks, or you can opt for the cute illustrations of winter items. You can change it up depending on your festive mood! Available to purchase here.

H&M Home Wall-Hung Advent Calendar (RRP €14.99)

If you fancy doing something a bit different with your advent calendar this year, then why not personalise it to your own tastes? DIY wall advent calendars have been around for years now, and we would thoroughly recommend testing one out. In particular, we love the look of this one from H&M Home – it just screams ‘Christmas’, doesn’t it? Whether it’s for you or the little ones in your life, you can fill it up with whatever kind of treats you fancy. Available to buy here.

Marks & Spencer Snow Place Like Home Slogan Bath Mat (RRP €19)

Last but not least, if you enjoy taking lengthy baths or showers on the night before Christmas, then you might enjoy sprucing up your bathroom ahead of the party season! In particular, we think that this heartwarming bath mat would give you all of the cosy, Christmassy feels. If you want to turn it into a matching display, there is also a set of towels that you can get in the exact same design. How cute! Available to purchase here.