Bring Me To Light: An eye-opening tale about life with bipolar disorder

People who open up about their mental health struggles are a true inspiration. Speaking about those raw and brutal disorders can feel impossible, but talking about them is one of the best ways to beat the stigma.

One person who knows this all too well is writer Eleanor Segall, who has penned a book about her life with Bipolar 1 disorder.

Her book Bring Me To Light tells the true story of how Eleanor got her life back on track and turned a devastating illness into a life-changing opportunity to do good.

In Bring Me To Light, we first meet Eleanor as her life was beginning. She had everything going for her; an aspiring actress and a family girl, she never thought her future would be derailed by mental illness.

After a spate of depressive and manic episodes, panic attacks and social anxiety, Eleanor found herself in The Priory at the age of 16.

The diagnosis? Bipolar I disorder.

But Eleanor didn’t let it stop her for long. Now a successful blogger, journalist, and pillar of the mental health and Jewish communities, she writes about finding recovery and hope after being unwell. Her story of picking herself back up again and surviving against the odds will resonate with many – and it can help you find that light in the darkness too.

Eleanor Segall is a freelance writer and journalist, mental health blogger and advocate. She has lived with bipolar and anxiety disorders since her diagnosis at just 16-years-old. Her mission is to increase understanding and end the stigma around mental illness.

Eleanor blogs for mental health charities such as Time to Change, Mind and SANE, and has written for publications including Metro.co.uk, The Telegraph, Glamour and Happiful Magazine and Happiful.com.

Her own blog, Be Ur Own Light, was recently listed as a Top 10 UK Mental health blog by Vuelio. Eleanor is a frequent radio guest-speaker on mental health, and has recorded several podcasts. Additionally, she volunteers with the charity Jami, the (Jewish Association of Mental Illness) in London.

Bring Me To Light by Eleanor Segall is published on November 5. The eye-opening and beautifully honest read will become one of the most beloved books of Winter 2019.

Bring Me To Light is published by Trigger Publishing, part of the Shaw Mind Foundation.

You can order a copy here.