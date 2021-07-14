Regé-Jean Page emotionally reacts to Emmy nominations

It’s fair to say that Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings is one proud man after receiving several well-deserved Emmy nominations at this year’s prestigious awards show.

Regé-Jean Page has taken to social media to share his delight after receiving a variety of Emmy nominations including one in the competitive category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for his enchanting role as Simon the rakish Duke in Netflix’s scandalous new period drama, Bridgerton.

To celebrate, Regé shared a sweet photo of himself, beaming at the camera. “It’s a joy to be seen,” he proudly wrote in the Instagram caption.

In total, Bridgerton received a whopping 12 Emmy Award nominations after their debut season on Netflix last December, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Period Costumes.

Regé was also delighted to see that Sylvie’s Love, a romantic drama film which he starred in last year, had been nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

“12 @televisionacad Emmy nominations for the dazzling group of artists @bridgertonnetflix,” the 31-year-old actor continued in the caption, adding, “Another for dreamy lovers in full technicolour, cause they just don’t make ‘em like @sylvieslove anymore.”

“And 1 happy, tired boy who gets to be a part of it all… Thank you,” Regé sweetly concluded, sharing another gorgeous black and white photo of himself grinning from ear to ear.