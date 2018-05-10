Bride on a budget? Dealz launched the dreamiest wedding collection

Would it shock you to learn that the average wedding costs in Ireland are currently estimated at €31,000?

Between the perfect dress, the fairytale venue and all the bits in between, one of the most special days of your life often proves to be one of the most expensive too.

However, there are ways to save the pennies!

There are fantastic savings to be made across your wedding checklist at Dealz on those all-important finishing touches.

With stationary and décor costs potentially amounting to €1,400, and with so many overheads remaining, why not remove the unnecessary splurges and bag yourself some real savings at Dealz.

Celebrations buyer at Dealz, Bryony Russell says, “We love a good celebration here at Dealz and understand that weddings can be really expensive! With more people looking to save money, we created this gorgeous range to help with the wedding budget, which offers amazing value at just €1.50 per item.”

From beautiful invitations, elegant favour boxes, table décor, bubble wands for those opting for an outdoor garden wedding, metallic balloons, bunting, confetti and much more – the budget retailer is on hand to help you curate the wedding of your dreams at a fraction of the cost.

And with the enitre collection of Insta-worth pieces priced at just €1.50, you can't really go wrong.

The wedding collection will be available in stores nationwide from Monday, 21st May – here's a little taster of what you can expect: