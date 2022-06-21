Bridal hair accessories to add a pinch of pizazz to your wedding look

Wedding season is here at last and our calendars are absolutely jam-packed! The dresses have been bought, the shoes are being worn in, the nail appointments have been made, all that’s left to do is add those finishing touches.

No wedding outfit is truly complete without a fabulous hair accessory to tie the whole look together. While veils, fascinators and hats might be the traditional option, nowadays there are so many more understated ways to spice up your wedding look.

We’ve rounded up some fabulous bridal hair accessories options for brides and guests alike, to take you right through from the engagement party to the hen do and the big day itself!

Next Gold Leaf Comb

This floral comb from next.ie is perfect for adding a pinch of pizazz to any garden wedding outfit. Upgrade your updo with this elegant piece.

Boohoo Pearl Wrapped Headband

Headbands have had a major resurgence in recent years and we’re not one bit mad about it! This dainty little number from boohoo.com would look gorgeous against a lengthy, waved blow-out.

Accessorize Pearly Shell Headband

If you’re having a summer beach wedding, then this nautical head piece might be the accessory for you! The shimmery, iridescent shells give a subtle hint towards the wedding’s beach theme.

Asos Multicoloured Gem Waver Slides

If you’ve bought a purple or pink wedding guest dress for the day that’s in it, then these sweet hair slides would really set the whole thing off. We’re obsessed with the vibrant colours and classic pearls.

Boohoo Statement Plisse Bow

If you’re looking for some fun hair accessories to wear during your hen-do or post wedding day BBQ, then this oversized bridal bow is a must-have! Not to mention, it would look super cute on your little flower girls too.

Accessorize Gold Plaited Barrette Duo

These gold barrettes from accessorize are absolutely stunning in an glamorous yet understated way. Plus, they’re great for keeping your hair out of your face on any hot, summer wedding days.

Asos Sister Jane Bridal pearl headband

The meal might be over and the veil has finally come off, but now you feel like your bridal look is no longer complete — that’s where this swish headband comes in! It’s effortlessly stylish and absolutely gorgeous.