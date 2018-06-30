Brick thrown through Panti Bar window with homophobic message

It's Pride, and while most of us choose to use the weekend to celebrate love, others use it as an opportunity to spread hatred and negativity.

Dublin's Panti Bar is an iconic LGBTQ+ establishment, but last night it became the scene of a crime.

One man has been arrested after a brick carrying a hateful message was smashed through one of the bar's window.

A brick thrown through Pantibar's window just now. No one hurt.

It says in Irish "FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND" But we are Ireland Happy Pride everyone. It's going to be a great day tomorrow, full of Irish love and queer joy.

In permanent marker written on duct tape wrapped around the brick were the words 'Píteoga amach as Eireann,' which translates to 'Fairies out of Ireland.'

'Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a bar on Capel Street at 11pm on 29th June,' a statement obtained by The Journal reads.

'A man in his late teens was arrested near the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.'

Brick tosser already caught – by bar manager Shane and bouncer Aaron while he was running from the cops! Idiot already arrested.

Young closet… sorry… I mean young guy.

Why'd he do it?

"I don't fuckin like dem" etc — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 29, 2018

According to Panti, the man in question damaged the venue because he 'didn't like' the LGBTQ+ community.

