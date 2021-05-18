Brian McFadden has shared the first photo of his new daughter

Former Westlife star Brian McFadden is now a dad-of-three after welcoming the birth of his third baby girl last week with fiancée Danielle Parkinson.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Brian shared the first look at his new daughter with his 280K followers. In the sweet snap we see his little one’s hand tightly gripping onto her dad’s fingers, with her face just out of view.

Brian simply captioned the lovely post with the heart-eyes emoji and nothing else.

Brian confirmed the wonderful news that his fiancée Danielle had given birth to their little bundle of joy this past Sunday, sharing a black and white photo of the new mum and her daughter out for a walk.

“Mammy, Daddy and baby out for our first walk together,” Brian lovingly wrote, before going on to say, “It’s been the best week of our life @daniparky.”

While this is Danielle’s very first child, Brian already has two daughters, 19-year-old Molly and 18-year-old Lilly-Sue, whom he shares with ex-wife Kerry Katona.

Brian previously talked about his family dynamic in an interview with OK! Magazine, when Danielle first became pregnant, explaining that he was pretty confident that his older girls would be absolutely besotted with their new sibling.

“They’re very maternal and I can’t wait for them to be part of our family life as well,” Brian explained.

“It’s going to be good. They’re excited. They’ve been with us since the beginning of the IVF, so they’ve gone through all the highs and lows,” he recalls.

“They’ve been very supportive. And they’re not kids any more. Molly’s 19 and Lilly’s turning 18 in February. They’ve been through this before – they’ve pretty much helped to raise their brother and sisters at home,” Brian explained, referring to ex, Kerry’s other two children, Heidi and Maxwell.