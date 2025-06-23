Brian Dowling marks daughter Blu’s first birthday with sweet tribute

Brian Dowling is celebrating!

Today (June 23), the former Big Brother winner is marking his daughter Blu’s first birthday.

Brian also shares his two-year-old daughter Blake with his husband, Dancing With The Stars Ireland judge Arthur Gourounlian.

The couple welcomed their two girls through surrogacy, with Brian’s sister Aoife carrying both of them.

In honour of Blu’s special milestone, Brian has taken the opportunity to pen a beautiful tribute to her.

Earlier today, the 47-year-old took to Instagram to upload several photos from Blu’s first year of life, including snaps of her as a newborn and bonding moments with her big sister, Blake.

“Our baby Blu is 1 today. You arrived in our lives 2 weeks early, & let’s just say our lives haven’t been the same since,” Brian began in his caption.

“You completed us in a way I didn’t think was possible. We already had your sister, Blake, who was only 21 months old, but you ABSOLUTELY ROCKED our world in the BEST POSSIBLE WAY!!!” the proud dad exclaimed.

“You are such a kind baby, always offering Dada your food or a snack with the BIGGEST laugh. Our baby Blu, we all love you so very much. Thank you for turning Blake into the BEST BIG SISTER EVER,” Brian gushed.

“So happy 1st birthday, baby Blu, we ADORE & LOVE you,” the TV star concluded.

Following his heartwarming tribute, many of Brian’s followers have since been taking to his comments section to express their own birthday wishes to Blu.

“Happy birthday beautiful Blu, what a lovely family you are xxx,” one fan replied.

“Happy birthday to beautiful Blu, hope you all have an amazing day celebrating x,” another commented.

“Happy 1st birthday to your gorgeous girl! Thank you for sharing her with us,” a third follower added.

Speaking on Doireann Garrihy’s Doireann and Friends podcast a few days after Blu’s birth, Brian confirmed that he chose her name, teasing: “I said to Arthur, ‘You get the DNA, I get the name,’ and that’s always how it’s been.”

He added: “I wanted the girls to have the [initials] BDG, so it was always going to be B. But up until she was born and then hours afterwards, it was still undecided between Blu and Bailey. I knew a lot of people whose dog is called Bailey, so I vetoed Bailey."