Brian Dowling & Arthur Gourounlian celebrate milestone for Blake

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian are celebrating their daughter Blake.

The couple welcomed their baby girl into the world via surrogate in September of last year.

Now that Blake is one year old, she has reached a very exciting new milestone- taking her very first steps!

To mark the special occasion, Arthur unveiled an adorable video on social media of Blake starting to walk, much to the delight of fans.

Sharing the clip to his 162K Instagram followers, Gourounlian wrote, “I knew it was going to happen in December. But first let me get my do-die”.

The footage shows his and Brian’s daughter walking in front of their beautiful Christmas tree with a balloon in her hand, before she stops to put her pacifier in her mouth, and continues on with some more steps.

Fans and loved ones of the pair headed to the comments to congratulate them on Blake’s latest achievement.

One commenter wrote, “Ah well done Blake, amazing, there's no stopping you now”.

“Woohoo so proud of you Blake”, penned another social media follower.

A third added, “Awww go Blake! No stopping her now”.

Lifestyle blogger and businesswoman Pippa O’Connor also commented to say, “Whoop! Best girl”.

Brian also posted the video to his Instagram Stories for his 243K followers to see, along with the proud caption, “It’s happening”.

After Blake hit this exciting new milestone, Brian revealed that his baby girl is also teething at the moment.

Speaking on Instagram this morning, the TV presenter explained, “Blake was awake every hour on the hour teething. She’s cut a bottom tooth, the little pet”.