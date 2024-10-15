Breast Cancer Ireland launches Great Pink Bake Off to raise awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many fundraising campaigns are taking place across the country this month to raise money and awareness for breast cancer charities.

This year, Breast Cancer Ireland is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month by announcing the return of The Great Pink Bake Off!

Kindly sponsored by Dr Oetker, this fun challenge invites bakers of all levels to whip up pink-themed treats to raise funds for Ireland’s leading breast cancer charity. This fundraising campaign launched on September 24 and hopes to raise as much as possible, with last year’s event achieving a staggering €75,000 in essential funds.

With the money raised from The Great Pink Bake Off, Breast Cancer Ireland will continue to provide critical education and outreach programmes, as well as highlighting the eight signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Excitingly, this year’s campaign also includes a special invitation to all schools to get involved, with a bespoke and free of charge School’s Bake-Off Kit being created for participating schools.

The ambassadors for this year’s Great Pink Bake Off are Louise Lennox, renowned chef and children’s fussy eating expert and FM104 and Virgin Media’s Zeinab Elguzouli. Speaking about her involvement again this year, Louise Lennox explained: “I’m honoured to be part of The Great Pink Bake Off this year and to support Breast Cancer Ireland in their mission to make breast cancer a treatable illness for ALL those affected. With one in seven women in Ireland impacted every year – we all know a family that this disease has touched.”

Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, also praised the initiative by adding: “The Great Pink Bake Off is a wonderful opportunity for people to come together, have fun, and raise vital funds for our complimentary breast health awareness programmes. These initiatives play a crucial role in educating and supporting individuals and families affected by breast cancer.”

To get involved, simply download The Great Pink Bake Off Kit from Breast Cancer Ireland’s website here, which includes cake toppers, Bake Off posters, and a simple to follow eight recipe booklet. You can also invite friends or family members to do the same, and set a date for your very own Bake Off!

The full range of Dr Oetker ingredients for your Bake Off are available in Super Valu stores nationwide.