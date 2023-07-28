Breakout sensation Mimi Webb named the new face of Maybelline

Maybelline UK & Ireland has announced breakout singer-songwriter Mimi Webb as its newest spokesperson. Just two years into her incredible career, 23-year-old Mimi has taken the world by storm and not only has her music surpassed 1.2 billion streams globally, but she's also got multiple chart hits under her belt including House On Fire, Good Without and Red Flags. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 BRIT Awards and released her debut album 'Amelia' earlier this year, which debuted at #4 in the UK album chart.

With a voice as magnetic, massive, and magical as her personality, Mimi is now officially entering her beauty era as the UK face of Maybelline New York, the UK's number-one makeup brand. "I'm so excited for this next chapter. I've always loved playing around and experimenting with makeup, and Maybelline is a brand I've grown up with so I'm super excited and so grateful to be able to work with them this closely. It really is a massive 'pinch me' moment," says Mimi.

Already a huge fan of the brand, Mimi says Maybelline mascara and Instant Eraser Eye concealer have been staples in her own makeup routine for as long as she can remember.

The collaboration has generated excitement among fans and beauty enthusiasts, as Mimi's genuine charm and talent align well with Maybelline's reputation for innovation and trendsetting. Her partnership with the brand is expected to resonate with young audiences and further elevate her career as a musician.

As Mimi Webb continues to make her mark in the music industry, her affiliation with Maybelline UK adds a new dimension to her journey. With her passion for music and now her venture into the beauty world, Mimi exemplifies the versatility of today's multi-talented artists.

This collaboration marks an exciting step forward for both Mimi Webb and Maybelline UK, and fans eagerly anticipate seeing her influence extend into the realm of beauty. As she embraces this new opportunity, Mimi's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring musicians and beauty enthusiasts alike, reminding us that with hard work and dedication, dreams can become reality.

Maybelline' Colour Tattoo Up to 24H Eye Stix are Maybelline’s 1st all-in-one shadow, liner and primer. Draw on bold, creamy colour for crease-proof, 24H tattoo performance.

The partnership will first see Mimi be the face of the new Maybelline Colour Tattoo Eye Stix available in all good retailers and pharmacies nationwide from August available in 9 shades.