Breaking: Glee’s Naya Rivera missing at California lake

Glee star Naya Rivera has been reported missing after going swimming at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. The 33-year-old actress was reported missing to the authorities on Wednesday night.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway.

According to reports, the investigation was launched after her four-year-old son Josey was discovered alone in a rented boat. Another boat found the child on Wednesday evening and he said that his mum went swimming and never came back.

More to follow.