Breaking: Former JLS member Oritse Williams cleared of rape
It has been reported that former JLS member Oritse Williams has been cleared of rape. The jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court found the singer not guilty of raping a woman at a hotel.
The singer's tour manager Jamien Nagadhana was also found not guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration.
The former boyband member was accused of attacking a woman following a nightclub performance in December 2016. The 32-year-old singer stressed that they had consensual sex.
He previously stated that the allegations were "crazy" and that he was "bewildered" by the allegations.