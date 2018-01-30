BREAKING: Former Glee star, Mark Salling, found dead aged 35

Mark Salling has reportedly died at the age of 35.

According to TMZ, the former Glee actor is believed to have taken his own life.

The actor's attorney Michael Proctor confirmed his death to People, "I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother."

He added, "The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

His body was found at the Los Angeles River in Sunland.

He was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

More to follow…