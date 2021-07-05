Break up navigation: B*tch give me back that engagement ring

You've either dumped someone or been dumped – either way, you're probably knee deep in chocolate cake.

When you're finished wearing the same Dorito stained pjs for three days and all your friends are sick of hearing about him; it's time to turn your attention to who takes what.

Particularly if you were living together, this will be a MAJOR emotional stress; from ownership of the dog to the Netflix account, they need to be claimed.

The fantastic people at Porch surveyed over 1,000 people who are either living with their partners currently, or who have lived with them at one point, about how they would approach dividing their possessions.

For the gals, the top item they wanted to keep the most was all about the bling: one in three said once the engagement ring was on the finger, it was theirs forever.

Whereas, the lads wanted the sole owner of the computer and TV above everything else…that included the dog and the apartment. (Enjoy your electronics without a place to put them…)

To split or to share can be a royal pain in the face, even if you're not bitter about the break-up.

Unsurprisingly, over 66 percent of the people surveyed said they'd divide their shared bank account.

Where as, when it came to sharing – favourite restaurants was top dog. However, you may want to text ahead to see if you're ex is rocking up there with their new beau before awkwardly bumping into them at your fav spot.

When it comes to streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify: the majority of people were happy to share them after the split.

However, 32.6 percent of men and 30 percent of women want full ownership over the accounts – no binge watching for you.

When it came to keeping the gaff, almost half kept it a straightforward: The person who owned a particular item before the relationship (or purchased it during) got to keep it in the end.

Of course, that train of thought might not hold up for every item you’re trying to decide on.

More than one in three said they would discuss who gets what, and almost 17 percent used some other method (including a potential mediator).

To move out, or not to move out that is the burning question.

However, over two-thirds of people said they'd let their partner keep the digs in case of an apartment, whereas 34 percent planned to keep the house after separating.

Interestingly, in most cases, people believed the man should hit the road and leave the house to their female counterpart.

In fact, almost half of men said they would move out rather than ask their ex to do it.

Horrifyingly, seven percent of men and almost six percent of women said they would live together as roommates instead. (BIG.FAT.NOPE.)

Wanna give out about what your ex took?

Then this app is for you: HATER is brand new and is quickly becoming a hot favourite.

You get the meet other fabulously like-minded people who hate the same things you do: slow walkers I see you and loud eaters, yes I am glaring at you.

Excuse me whilst I go and make a list of everything I hate, b*itching is good for the soul.