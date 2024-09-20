Bray Digital Beauty Business recognised for innovation and impact

The owner and founder of digital marketing specialists, Salon Solutions, Lisa Kelly, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Business Director of the Year accolade at the Professional Beauty, Hair and Spa Awards 2024.

Salon Solutions, which was founded by Lisa Kelly, is a leading provider of branding, websites, online shops, and mobile apps for the salon and aesthetic clinic industries, highlighting that beauty can be a big business.

The tech entrepreneur has seen the demand for her services rise, year on year, ever since the business started in 2006.

Speaking about the growing industry, Lisa Kelly says, “The industry is in the middle of a seismic transformation caused by new emerging aesthetic technologies and skin care products that offer a multitude of non-invasive treatments to address ageing and the more common skin complaints like acne.”

“The introduction of these new technologies comes at a crossroads for the industry battling with the inability to pass on rising costs to the client.”

“What we see today is the more established salons making large investments into upgrading their skills and for the purchase of new aesthetic technologies so that they can transition their businesses into offering higher value more profitable services. To achieve this and get a return on their investment our clients need to re-position their business by rebranding and upgrading their online presence and service offerings.”

Lisa added, “A strong online presence can determine if a business survives or thrives. We help salon owners attract and retain clients, generate new bookings, and grow online sales to make more money.”

Lisa Kelly explains that many of her clients are busy, time-pressed working mums, so their goal is to help them get online as efficiently and affordably as possible, while ensuring they benefit from the additional business opportunities.

“Clients can lack technical skills and be daunted by a male-dominated IT industry. As a woman working in the industry for 18 years, I bridge the gap for them and speak their language.”

“My first-hand knowledge of beauty products and treatments, combined with my background in tech and marketing, and our connections and specialism in beauty, means we bring salon and clinic brands to life, quickly and easily, with minimal input required from clients.”

Just some of the aspects that are central to the marketeer’s work includes motivating and mentoring clients in the early stages of their business, as well as guiding more established salons to transition to high-value services like aesthetics.

The business hosts educational webinars and a business development blog. E-books are also provided to help clients deliver more profit and better online service.

Lisa Kelly, who has a background in digital marketing with blue-chip companies, started her first digital business 18 years ago, which offered marketing consultancy.

From that, Salon Solutions grew and has continued delivering what she calls ‘big company solutions for little salon prices.’

“I have supported well over 100 salons and clinics with an online presence, many of them start-ups. We help clients secure the online trading grant, and, especially during Covid, our online shops for salons made the difference in keeping many beauty businesses alive. We create partnerships, on the basis that the business only succeeds if we all succeed.”

Ireland’s Professional Beauty, Hair and Spa Awards are on Sunday, November 10, in Dublin and are judged independently by experts in the business of beauty, spas, and hairdressing.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Moloney, Managing Director of the Professional Beauty & Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair & Spa Awards, revealed, “We are delighted to see Lisa Kelly recognised as a finalist. Her commitment to innovation and quality is truly impressive and she stands as a shining example of excellence within the industry. We’re proud to have Lisa as part of this year’s exceptional group of finalists.”

Business Director of the Year finalist, Lisa Kelly says she is proud to be part of a programme recognising individuals and teams who are making an impact in their own salons, influencing the wider industry, and providing exceptional customer service in Ireland’s beauty business.