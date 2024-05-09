Brand new trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One has been released

Paramount Pictures has released the second official trailer for the highly-anticipated film A Quiet Place: Day One.

This horror sci-fi movie, which is set to land in cinemas on June 28, is the prequel to A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II.

A Quiet Place: Day One will star Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou.

During the action-packed trailer, the day seemingly begins as normal for Lupita's character, Sam, before a swarm of emergency vehicles zoom past her, ahead of the first alien creature invasion.

After the first attack, Sam and her beloved cat survive and meet Eric (Quinn), who says they have to help each other to get out of the city.

Later in the footage, Sam, who is still joined by her cat, warns, “We’re on our own”, after bridges that would allow New York residents to escape the city are blown up.

Viewers then hear a chilling realisation: “It’s the end of days. No more people. No more New York. No more nothing”.

Before the clip ends, the spooky message saying, “Discover why our world went quiet”, flashes on-screen.

The main plot for the film has been kept under wraps but the official synopsis for the movie explains, “Experience the day the world went quiet”, while the official poster reads, “Stay quiet. Stay Alive”.

When watching the post-apocalyptic movie, fans can expect to see the story of a woman named Sam and her cat in New York City fight to survive an invasion of alien creatures with incredible hearing powers.

The movie has been written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, based on the story he created with John Krasinski.

A Quiet Place: Day One hits cinemas this summer, on June 28.

Watch the full trailer below: