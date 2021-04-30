Brand new Britney Spears doc airs on BBC this weekend

People from all over the world tuned into the shocking Framing Britney Spears documentary which aired earlier this year.

The documentary followed the pop princess’s explosive career, leading to her public breakdown and her father’s conservatorship, as well as the media’s ugly portrayal of her mental health struggles, legal battles and the #FreeBritney movement which has cropped up in recent years.

As interest grows around this illusive icon and her extraordinary life, the BBC have conducted their own documentary which will be centered around Britney’s complicated conservatorship, as it’s aptly titled Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship.

The 60-minute documentary will officially air on television this coming Wednesday, May 5, at 9pm on BBC TWO. However, viewers can watch it early on the BBC iPlayer from tomorrow, May 1.

The one-off special is brought to us by BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azha, who will venture to Kentwood, Louisiana, Britney’s home town, where he will begin to unravel the true story behind Britney’s conservatorship battle.

For those who need a recap, 39-year-old Britney Spears has been under her father’s conservatorship since 2008, when she experienced severe mental health problems resulting in her hospitalisation. This gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her financial and personal affairs including her career, living situation and physical care.

The court had initially granted Britney’s father conservatorship on a temporary basis, however, it was then made permanent a few months later, leaving Britney still under her father’s control 13 years later.

Britney has asked for her father to not be her conservator time and time again, and is now refusing to perform again while her father remains in charge of her career. It has recently been reported that Britney will appear in court to directly address the situation this coming June.

This new BBC documentary will feature many interviews from fans, insiders and onlookers including Britney’s makeup artist, showbiz blogger Perez Hilton and lawyer Lisa MacCarley.

Make sure to tune into Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship on the BBC iPlayer this weekend or on Wednesday evening.