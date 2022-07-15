Brain Dowling & husband Arthur jet off on ‘final holiday before baby arrives’

Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and his husband, Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian, are jetting off on their final holiday as a couple before the birth of their baby.

Brain and Arthur announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together in May of this year. They also revealed that Brian’s sister Aoife is the pair’s surrogate.

Dowling has now taken to Instagram to share a snap of him and Arthur sitting on a plane as they travel to Portugal to soak up some sun. The 44-year-old captioned the post, “Ok I’m saying it THIS IS OUR FINAL trip away @gourounlian before BDG “Baby Dowling Gourounlian” arrives. Dad & Papa are READY”.

Brian ended the caption by adding, “#weekendtrip #babyiscoming #minibreak”.

An abundance of sweet messages filled the comment section from fans of the two. One penned, “Have a great time, enjoy, ye will make wonderful parents”.

A second wrote, “Happy holidays, enjoy before the big arrival”, while a third followers said, “Have a great baby moon guys, amazing and exciting times ahead!”.

“Brian and Arthur have a great holiday, what a lucky baby to have you both as parents”, added another fan.

Arthur also shared a snap to his Instagram stories of him and Brian at the airport. He wrote, “Good morning you gorgeous people. Happy Friday. Here we go our FINAL little trip away STARTS NOW just before baby arrives. Our LAST holiday before this 2 turns into a 3”.

The dads-to-be are taking their final trip away before their little one is born with plenty of time to spare, as last month Brian announced the tot is due to be born on September 10.