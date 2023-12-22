Bradley Cooper cancels interview for daughter’s school emergency

Bradley Cooper was forced to cut a press conference short after receiving an emergency call from his daughter’s school.

Bradley, who is a father to six-year-old daughter Lea, was in the middle of promoting his new Netflix movie Maestro in New York yesterday afternoon.

According to MailOnline, 20 minutes into his press conference, the A Star Is Born actor quickly stopped the proceedings after glancing at his phone.

“So sorry. The school nurse just called me. Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going. Is that all right?” Bradley asked press members.

A few minutes later, the 48-year-old returned to the room and confirmed that he could no longer continue, as he needed to be with his daughter.

“I have to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs… I have to apply something that they won’t allow…. I have to do it, so it’s like a 10 minute walk,” he explained. The nature of the emergency is not yet known.

Last week, Lea made a rare public appearance with her famous father at the Los Angeles premiere of Maestro. The six-year-old, whom Bradley co-parents with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, sweetly shone on the red carpet beside him as she donned a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress.

The young star chose to attend the premiere as she actually has a minor role in Maestro, in which Bradley plays the late West Side Story composer Leonard Bernstein. The movie was also directed and co-written by Bradley himself.

In her acting debut, Lea appears in the film as a younger version of Maya Hawke’s character Jamie Bernstein, the eldest child of conductor Leonard.

Ahead of the red carpet premiere, Russian supermodel Irina took to her Instagram stories to express her pride for her daughter and former partner of five years.

“Congrats @maestrofilm So proud Daddy and Lea,” the 37-year-old gushed, alongside the film’s poster which showcases Bradley and Lea with their co-star Carey Mulligan.