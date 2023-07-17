Boyzone lead tributes after sudden loss of Ronan Keating’s brother

Boyzone’s Keith Duffy has been leading tributes after the tragic death of Ronan Keating’s brother.

Ciaran Keating, the singer’s elder brother, was travelling in a car when he was killed in a two-vehicle collision.

According to a statement from Gardaí, the accident occurred at around 3:35pm in Co. Mayo on Saturday.

Ciaran, who was in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead following the crash. His wife, Anne-Marie, has received treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The male driver of the other car was taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries, and his fellow male passenger has also received treatment for injuries.

After confirmation of Ciaran’s death, it was revealed that he and his wife were travelling to watch their son Ruairí play for Cork City FC at the time of the crash.

The One Show host Ronan has yet to release a statement following his brother’s passing. For now, many famous faces have been expressing their shock, including Ronan’s Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy.

Yesterday evening, the 48-year-old took to social media to share an image of a lit candle.

“I can’t comprehend the loss and devastation of My brother @rokeating and all the Keating family All my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now,” Keith penned.

“Ciaran from the early days you toured with us you were a great guide on our journey in the early days You helped and supported us young innocent kids. Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie,” he added.

Many have since taken to Keith’s comments section to share their condolences.

“Bloody hell. So so sorry x,” replied Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones.

“So sorry for your loss, Keith,” wrote broadcaster Muireann O’Connell

Ruairí’s teammates at Cork City FC have also paid their respects following the loss of his father.

In a statement, the club wrote: “All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time,” they concluded.