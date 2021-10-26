Both Ed Sheeran and his one-year-old daughter have caught Covid

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently self-isolating with his baby girl, as they’ve both tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to social media over the weekend, 30-year-old Ed announced that he had caught Covid and that sadly he won’t be able to “plough ahead with any in person commitments”. Instead, he has promised to do as many interviews and performances from home as possible.

The Shape of You singer has now revealed that he’s going to be isolating with his one-year-old daughter, Lyra, who has also tested positive for the virus. The pair are isolating together for 10 days, away from Ed’s wife, Cherry, who has tested negative.

“I’m self-isolating with my daughter,” Ed explained to the Daily Mail. “I’ve been alone with her, without my wife, since we’re both positive. I’m now going to spend 10 days alone with her.”

Looking on the bright side of things, the musician remarked, “Sometimes I’m away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great.”

Any mother would surely be worried sick about their little baby and their other half coming down with such a virus, without being able to do anything. So, to keep Cherry’s mind at ease, Ed said that he’s been telling her “to relax, take long baths! Our fridge is full and we are just eating all the time.”

On Sunday, Ed released a statement, announcing that he has contracted Covid-19, he’s “self-isolating and following government guidelines.”

Explaining what exactly this will mean regarding all of the promotional work he had planned for his upcoming album, Ed said, “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.”

“Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x,” his full statement read.