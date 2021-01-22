BOSH’s cinnamon swirl recipe; satisfying afternoon cravings

You know what we miss? Our little afternoon coffee shop pastry.

The deep, dark scent of roasting coffee beans, mingling with that 'just-out-of -the-oven', sweet, sticky goodness? A little Danish pastry, lemon bar or blueberry muffin – just to break up the day.

Excuse me while I drool.

January (and particularly January in lockdown) is hard enough without restricting some of the small things that bring us a little joy in our day. And frankly, we've had enough of resolutions. They're kind of boring anyway.

So we've grabbed BOSH's gorgeous vegan cinnamon swirl recipe, so we can fill our houses with the tantalising and heavenly scent of baked goods once more. You won't be breaking Veganuary and it's the perfect little afternoon treat! What more could you ask for?

Ingredients

15g dairy free Flora

1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry (dairy free), around 320g

50g light brown sugar

1tbsp ground cinnamon

50g pecans

50g sultanas

2tbsp plant-based milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

Up to 1tbsp warm water

70g icing sugar

Directions

Put the dairy free Flora in a small bowl and put the bowl in the microwave and heat on full power for 30 seconds until it has melted.

Roll the sheet of puff pastry out and brush it with the melted dairy free butter. Sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon evenly over the pastry sheet and break the pecans into small pieces with the pestle and mortar and sprinkle them evenly all over the pastry sheet.

Sprinkle the sultanas evenly all over the pastry and carefully roll the pastry up from one of the long sides to the other, making a long and thin sausage.

Cut the pastry sausage into 10 evenly sized pieces and pack the pastry swirls into the dish. Lightly brush the swirls with the plant based milk and put the baking sheet in the pre-heated oven and bake for 25 minutes, until the pastries are puffy, golden and crispy.

Combine the icing sugar and vanilla extract in a small bowl. Add the warm water, a little at a time, stirring continuously, until you get a drizzling consistency and stir well.

Take the dish out of the oven, let the pastry cool down to room temperature and drizzle over the icing as neatly as you can, let the icing set, rip pull swirls off the pastry and serve immediately.