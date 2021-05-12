Bookies predict the special name of Harry and Meghan’s baby girl

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child this summer and bookies all over the world are predicting what name the couple will choose for baby number two.

Meghan and Harry announced the exciting news that they were expecting a baby girl during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this past March, leaving many viewers wondering whether or not they’ll name their darling daughter after one of her much-loved family members.

In fact, according to UK gambling site Ladbrokes, since the passing of Prince Philip the odds on Meghan and Harry naming their daughter Phillippa rose to 3/1, taking the lead as the most likely name for their baby girl.

Not far behind at 5/1 is the name Diana, after Harry’s late mother who tragically died when he was just 10-years-old. This is followed by Elizabeth, after Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, coming in at 10/1 odds.

Other likely names being predicted include Allegra, Alexandria, Grace, Emma, Rose, Alice and Victoria, all beautiful choices.

Meghan and Harry announced the wonderful news that they were expecting a second baby on Valentine’s Day this year, as a homage to Harry’s mother, Lady Diana, who announced that she was pregnant with Prince Harry, her second child, on Valentine’s Day in 1984.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the announcement read, continuing, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”