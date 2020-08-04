Book of the Month: You will adore The Bird In The Bamboo Cage

It's hard to believe August is here already! The summer has whizzed by in the blink of an eye and I can't quite believe it. It's been a quieter summer but that hasn't stopped me from reading as much as possible. Reading by the pool has been abandoned and replaced with reading in the garden, whenever the rain takes a break.

Picking my book of the month for August was quite the tricky task because there's a plethora of fabulous reads set for release this month, but there is one I am eager to read and that's The Bird In The Bamboo Cage by Hazel Gaynor.

I have adored Gaynor's work since I fell hopelessly in love with Last Christmas in Paris, a heartbreaking tale she wrote with Heather Webb, so this new release has been on my radar for quite some time.

Set in China in 1941, Elspeth Kent's future changes forever after Japan's declaration of war on the Allies. When soldiers take control of the missionary school where she teaches, comfortable security is replaced by rationing, uncertainty and fear. 10-year-old Nancy Plummer has always felt safe at Chefoo School. Now the enemy, separated indefinitely from anxious parents, the children must turn to their teachers – to Miss Kent and her new Girl Guide patrol especially – for help. But worse is to come when the pupils and teachers are sent to a distant internment camp. Unimaginable hardship, impossible choices and danger lie ahead.

Inspired by true events, this is the unforgettable story of the life-changing bonds formed between a young girl and her teacher, in a remote corner of a terrible war.

The Bird In The Bamboo Cage is another gripping and moving read from the Irish author. If there's one book you pick up this month then make sure it is The Bird In The Bamboo Cage.

You'll be glued from the very first page.

The Bird In The Bamboo Cage is published by Harper Collins and available from August 6. Pre-order your copy here.