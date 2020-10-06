Book of the Month: Dolly Alderton’s ‘Ghosts’ is an absolute must-read

October has really snuck up on us, hasn’t it? Now that the weather has turned, the evenings are getting shorter and the fire is on, it’s the perfect excuse to snuggle down with a brand new book and a steaming cup of tea.

Let’s face it — picking the October Book Of The Month was no easy task. So many wonderful new releases are coming out every single day, with one in particular at the very top of my to be read list. That’s why it gives me such joy to reveal that Dolly Alderton’s debut novel Ghosts is our October Book Of The Month. We're super excited for this new release and know you will be too.

For those who don’t know, Dolly Alderton is a British-Canadian journalist, author, broadcaster and podcast host. She writes a regular column for The Sunday Times, has written a best-selling memoir titled Everything I Know About Love, and is the co-host and co-creator of The High Low, a current affairs and pop culture discussion show and Britain’s leading women’s podcast.

Ghosts however, will be Dolly’s first foray into the fictional world. Dolly Alderton's debut novel is funny and tender, filled with whip-smart observations about relationships, family, memory, and how we live now.

It follows the life of Nina Dean, a successful food writer with loving friends and family, a new home and neighbourhood, who’s just arrived in her thirties.

When she meets Max, a beguiling romantic hero who tells her on date one that he's going to marry her, it feels like all is going to plan.

A new relationship couldn't have come at a better time – her thirties have not been the liberating, uncomplicated experience she was sold. Everywhere she turns, she is reminded of time passing and opportunities dwindling. Friendships are fading, ex-boyfriends are moving on and, worse, everyone's moving to the suburbs.

There's no solace to be found in her family, with a mum who's caught in a baffling mid-life makeover and a beloved dad who is vanishing in slow-motion into dementia.

Described as 'Nora Ephron for the millennial generation', Alderton's debut novel is an absolute must-read, which you'll be glued to from the very first page.

Dolly Alderton’s Ghosts, published by Fig Tree, is set to be released on October 15, and is available for preorder here.