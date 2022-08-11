Body discovered in search of 14-year-old boy from Co. Meath

The search for 14-year-old Bilal Tunkara from Julianstown, Co. Meath has been stood down following the discovery of a body this afternoon.

The young teenager was reported missing on Wednesday, August 10. The Gardaí issued a public appeal asking the public to assist in tracing Bilal’s whereabouts, saying that they and Bilal’s family were very “concerned for his well being”.

“When last seen Bilal was wearing a black and white rugby style jersey and dark grey tracksuit bottoms. He may be travelling on a bicycle,” the Press Office report read, adding, “Gardaí and Bilal’s family are concerned for his well being.”

However, the search was stood down this afternoon, as the Gardaí have reported the discovery of a body in Laytown, Co. Meath.

“Following the discovery of a body in Laytown, Co. Meath this afternoon, Thursday, 11th August 2022, the search for missing person Bilal Tunkara has been stood down,” the report read.

Our thoughts go out to Bilal’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.