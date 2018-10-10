Night to day: Bloggers are rocking these Penneys PJs all over Insta

Underwear as outerwear is not a new concept, but lately, I've noticed a recurring trend on my Insta feed of bloggers stepping out in their pyjamas.

Now, I'm not talking a fuzzy flannel two piece here, instead, a simple leopard print night dress has been repurposed with some creative styling.

Bloggers such as Dublin-based Sarah Hanrahan and Galway girl Ciara Walsh have posted looks featuring the animal skin slip, proving that it's a nationwide trend.

Sarah was the first to utilise the night dress and kick start the trend, which can be picked up for a steal at €10.00 in Penneys.

While most of us wouldn't necessarily think to peruse the pyjama section for our newest dress, as Sarah says 'the only real difference between a dress and ‘nightdress’ is labelling.'

With leopard print being a huge trend at the moment, and slip dresses in the pattern going for an average of €30.00 on sites like ASOS and Motel Rocks, it's a genius way to nail a trend on a budget.

Plus, once you've gotten your cost per wear, it can be transferred from your outerwear wardrobe to your pyjama drawer to fulfil it's original intended purpose.

Sarah added her nightie over a minimalist black long-sleeved top and black boots, keeping the overall effect simple and chic – and with absolutely no notion to the fact that she had stepped out in a slip.

Blogger Freya Broni added a white T-shirt under her version of the look, and opted for a high-low mix with a Gucci belt (a blogger staple) and a perspex bag. Adding an urban edge, she donned some white runners to finish the look.

Ciara Walsh wore the nightie without layers, simply flinging a leather jacket over top, proving that it can be as much a night out look as a night-in-bed look.

With so many sartorially sound Irish influencers lending their name to the trend, I'm quite certain this slip is about to be a sell-out in Penneys.

I'll catch you in the Pjs section where I'll be hunting down my own…

Feature image: Instagram / @i_come_undone