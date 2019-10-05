Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome their third child together

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have reportedly welcomed their third child. According to US Weekly, the Gossip Girl star gave birth to their baby two months ago.

The couple are notoriously private about their personal lives and have yet to comment publicly on the arrival of their third child.

Ryan and Blake have yet to reveal the gender or name of their little one, but we’re sure they’re as cute as a button.

The parents have always wanted a big family. A source previously told E! News; “They are very excited. Blake always wanted two or three kids."

Blake confirmed her third pregnancy when she joined her husband at the premiere of Detective Pikachu in May.

The Deadpool star and Blake are already parents to two little girls-three-year-old Inez and four-year-old James.

Huge congratulations to Blake and Ryan. We can’t wait to find out their tiny tot’s name.