Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share the first photo of daughter

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds secretly welcomed their third child in August and the parents have finally revealed the sex of their tiny tot.

The couple welcomed another daughter, but have yet to disclose her name.

Ryan confirmed the news by sharing a gorgeous photo of his family. Blake and the Deadpool actor look as happy as ever in the photo. Their little girl is snuggled between her two parents but Ryan carefully covered up her face.

The dad was encouraging fellow Canadians to vote in an upcoming election when he revealed the sex of their baby;

‘I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years.’

The actors are notoriously private about their personal lives and rarely share family photos on social media.

Gossip Girl alum, Blake confirmed her third pregnancy when she joined her husband at the premiere of Detective Pikachu in May.

The actors are already parents to two little girls-three-year-old Inez and four-year-old James. We’re sure their daughter will be well looked after with two big sisters to take care of her.