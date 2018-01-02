Bishop urges people to be more sympathetic towards Al Porter

A bishop has spoken out in defence of Al Porter after he was accused of multiple accounts of sexual misconduct.

Last year, the comedian and broadcaster was forced leave his role as Today FM's lunchtime presenter, as well as his role in the Olympia panto following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The final six episodes of Blind Date where also pulled by TV3 bosses.

Four fellow comedians accused the 24-year-old of harassment and groping, with one alleging that the comedy star out his hands down the front of his jeans.

Following the claims, Al issued an apology on Twitter, though for many fans it was a case of too little, too late.

However, Dublin's Auxiliary Bishop, Eamonn Walsh, is now urging people to be more understanding towards those who are going through a tough time.

“Let's not jump to judgment without the facts and we have to be aware that there may be judicial proceedings down the line so I wouldn't like to say anything that would interfere with that,” he said.

“He's a man who has spoken out about difficulties with mental health issues and we do not want to push him over the edge and you have to think there's always people behind these things.”

“A person is not a commodity – we all have family and friends. Everybody's so self-righteous these days.”

Speaking to The Irish Independent he asked people to allow justice take it's course.

“We allow justice to take its course, and not usurp it through public condemnation, humiliation and sentence without trial.”

“May the darkness that was visited on our local comedian, before justice to all could be processed, be replaced with balance, proper proportion and fair play, so that he may feel free and welcome to make us laugh again.”