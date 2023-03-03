Binky Felstead shares pregnancy update after latest diagnosis

Binky Felstead has shared a pregnancy update after having a baby scan done today.

The former Made in Chelsea star was diagnosed with two separate health conditions last month, so the 32-year-old is ‘relieved’ after her latest doctor’s visit.

Binky shared a video having the baby scan carried out and zoomed into the face of her little boy on the screen.

Credit: Instagram

Binky wrote, “All is looking great! no placenta in the way & lovely size so far".

“Feeling very relieved & grateful. Can't stop smiling… he's clearly a bit of a poser too”, she joked.

Felstead added, “Of course won't stop worrying until he’s safely in my arms but today has made me feel a lot less anxious”.

Last month, Binky revealed she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, which she wasn’t expecting as she explained, “Seeing I’ve had two pretty straightforward, healthy pregnancies already- it just goes to show how different each one is & how important it is to check these things, as I haven’t felt anything really other than pure exhaustion”.

A few weeks later, the former reality TV star told OK! That doctors also diagnosed her with a low-lying placenta, which is more worrying for her as it means there’s a chance she’ll bleed at the later stages of her pregnancy.

“If I start bleeding at all I have to go straight to the hospital to get a Caesarean”, she told the publication.

In 2020, Binky unfortunately suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at 12 weeks. At the time she told her Instagram followers, “I hadn’t realised until then how blessed I was with having such a relatively straight forward pregnancy with India”.

“I’ll admit I was naive enough to assume the next one would be as straightforward, but I had two early scans as I was concerned I was bleeding".

"They found a ‘very strong’ heartbeat. However, on the third scan I was told ‘I’m afraid there’s no heartbeat", she sadly explained.

Binky and her husband Max went on to welcome their one-year-old son Wolfie into the world in June 2021.

Felstead is also already mum to a five-year-old daughter named India, whom she had during a previous relationship.