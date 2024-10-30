Binky Felstead reaches out to fans after launch of Beyond Chelsea

Binky Felstead has spoken out following the release of Beyond Chelsea.

Beyond Chelsea, a spin-off to the hit series Made in Chelsea dropped on E4 at 10pm last night, October 29.

The series stars Binky as well as Lucy Watson and Rosie Fortescue, and shares an insight into their lives after their time on the original reality show.

After the show was released yesterday, Binky has reached out to fans to thank them for their support.

On Instagram, Felstead unveiled snaps to her 1.4M followers of herself and her loved ones watching the new programme together at a viewing party.

She captioned the post, “Thank you everyone for all the wonderful feedback to those of you who managed to stay up and watch Beyond Chelsea last night/ today. Your comments are making me feel very teary with your kindness and amazing continued support”.

“My inbox is flooded & my phone is going wild! I’m going to try reply to you all in time. Another thank you for those who are sharing their touching personal stories and experiences with me. SENDING SO MUCH LOVE”.

The 34-year-old closed off by adding, “I know lots of you are still to watch & going to catch up on catch up – don’t worry, I will try to bring the times forward when we go to series for ya!!! Love to you all & thank you again. Honestly, it means the world”.

Many fans of the reality star headed to the comments to send more supportive messages to Binky.

One fan wrote, “Really enjoyed it, great seeing you all back on my screens again”.

“An amazing show, so lovely to see you all doing so well and also you raising awareness about the struggles.. your mum is amazing love to you all”, penned a second commenter.

Another said, “Loved it. Down to earth… family love… lovely to see everyone. Just fab”.

When first announcing the series last month, Binky confessed, “A lot has changed since I first joined Made in Chelsea 14 years ago as one of the original cast members”.

“I’ve moved out of Chelsea, married my wonderful husband, and welcomed three beautiful children. I’m incredibly proud of ‘Beyond Chelsea’ – a project I’ve been passionate about doing for a long time”.

She continued, “After conversations with the girls and my MIC family at Monkey and Channel 4, everyone gave it a resounding yes! The series reflects where I am in life now, whilst still giving a nod to the original show. It’s so exciting to see it all finally come together”.