Binky Felstead is ‘scared’ of dating again as a single mum

Binky Felstead has opened up about her break up from fellow former MIC co-star, Josh 'JP' Patterson. The pair, who have 17-month-old daughter India together, split earlier this year three years after they first met. Now the 28-year-old has spoken out about her worries and fears for the future – firstly, when Josh meets someone new.

She also said that she she expects him to move on soon.

She said, "He will find someone quickly and that kind of scares me. The scariest thing for me is thinking about being on my own, and how am I going to meet someone again when I have a baby? Because who wants to think about being on their own?"

The on-and-off couple were on a break when Binky found out that she was eight weeks pregnant, but they decided to try and be a family.

She said, "We have had really happy times, just like any couple. But we're still quite young – Josh never had a girlfriend before – and we've been in the public eye, which isn't easy anywhere when you're in a relationship. And then to have a baby on top of everything else…"

But what about her own love life?

It seems that a new man is not even on her radar at the moment.

She said, “Of course, hopefully one day, but I’m not there yet. I’m not even thinking about that. As long as Josh and I are in a good place together that’s all that matters, because that’s what’s perfect for India.”

The pair are trying to keep things as normal as possible for India.

Binky says, “Josh and I are still in each other’s lives, and I speak to him every day. He sees India as much as he likes – he had her when I was on a work trip this week, and I’m sure in the future we’ll spend Christmas Day together.''

We're sure everything will work out for her – and she has her beautiful daughter to be so proud of too.