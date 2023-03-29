Binky Felstead hints at ‘wild’ name idea for baby boy

Binky Felstead has shared an insight into her pregnancy journey so far and has revealed the challenges she faces as a mum as she prepares to welcome her baby boy into the world.

The former Made in Chelsea star is already mum to five-year-old India and 21-month old Wolfie, and announced she was pregnant again in November of last year.

While speaking to OK!, Binky has revealed how her children are feeling about the arrival of their new sibling, and has hinted at name ideas she and husband Max have been considering.

The 32-year-old shared what her children think of the idea of a baby brother. “Wolfie doesn’t really know what’s going on, but India is really excited”, Binky explained.

“I’ve just got them bunk beds and India’s really excited about sharing with Wolfie and being on the top bunk”.

“Wolfie just needs to learn to sleep through till 7am before we put him in with her, otherwise it’s unfair on her. But other than that, we’ve just gone into the attic and got all the old baby clothes out ready for this new arrival”.

As both of her children’s names are unique, Binky spoke about how she and her husband went about coming up with ideas for their new arrival.

“It’s kind of difficult. But Max and I have got a couple of names we really like, and I think we’re set on one now. It’s taken a while!”.

“But there’s some meaning behind Wolfie’s name, and with India I’ve just always loved the name since I was little. So, this one’s going to have a pretty wild name as well, I’m sure”.

Going on to share the motherhood challenges she faces, the former reality TV star admitted, “There’s always something different every day, like they don’t want to eat something or wear something”.

“Luckily, there hasn’t been too much jealousy with my kids, but there are always going to be challenges growing up”.

“I think the biggest one for me is going to be when they fly the nest and go off to university, or just living away [from home] and I’m not going to be able to look after them or keep them in my nest. I think that will probably be the biggest challenge – just not knowing where they are at night”.

When announcing her pregnancy, Binky shared a sweet video that included her husband and children. She captioned the post, “Imagine thinking you’re nearing the “oh so quiet” phase again…. Taurus baby coming in hot”.

Binky’s pregnancy hasn’t been the easiest so far as she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and a low-lying placenta.

Felstead recently shared a health update to her 1.4M Instagram followers by posting a snap of her ultrasound and saying, “All is looking great! no placenta in the way & lovely size so far…Of course won't stop worrying until he’s safely in my arms but today has made me feel a lot less anxious”.