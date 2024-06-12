Binky Felstead celebrates daughter’s birthday with heartfelt video

Binky Felstead is celebrating a very special day for her daughter India.

The former Made in Chelsea star is marking her eldest child’s seventh birthday by penning a heartfelt tribute to her online.

Binky welcomed India into the world seven years ago today with her ex-partner Joshua Patterson.

Since then, she also became a mum to three-year-old Wolfie and one-year-old Wilder, whom she shares with her husband Max Darnton.

While sharing a sweet message for India on social media, Binky unveiled an emotional video that shows precious moments and milestones from throughout her daughter’s life.

Felstead showcased the post to her 1.4M Instagram followers with Eva Cassidy’s version of Songbird playing over the video.

The footage includes clips from when India was first born, enjoying family holidays and unwrapping presents on her special day.

In the caption of the moving post, Binky wrote, “To my first love, Happy 7th Birthday darling. As much as I made you – you most certainly made me too”.

“Been in floods going through the millions of videos I’ve gone through making this very small clip of your little life so far. It was you and me kid”.

The former reality TV star closed off by saying, “Thank you for everything my girl, I am beyond blessed you came into my life and changed it for the better”, before adding, “‘Love you more than you love me ‘ x”.

Many fans and loved ones took to the comments to send birthday wishes to India after reflecting on the adorable video.

One fan wrote, “Awwww I remember those old ones. Beautiful”.

“Been following forever and remember some of these posts.Look how far you both have come.Happy birthday beautiful girl X”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “Aww I remember watching ur program when she was born, happy birthday”.

Binky organised a joint party for India and her younger brother Wolfie last weekend to celebrate both of their birthdays.

Wolfie turned three years old at the start of June, and when sending him birthday wishes online, Binky described the toddler as ‘pretty mega’.