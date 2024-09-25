Binky Felstead announces new Made in Chelsea spin-off show

Binky Felstead has announced that she is set to star in a new Made in Chelsea spin-off show.

The former reality star, who was one of the original cast members of the hit series, has delighted fans by revealing that she will be sharing an insight into where she is in life now.

Lucy Watson and Rosie Fortescue will also be joining Binky in the upcoming Channel 4 show, Beyond Chelsea.

Opening up about the exciting news, Felstead shared promotional photos of herself alongside Lucy and Rosie to her 1.4M Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “THE NEWS IS OUT and Im SO excited to finally announce my new TV show ‘Beyond Chelsea’ with these gorgeous gals!”.

“A lot has changed since I first joined Made in Chelsea 14 years ago as one of the original cast members. I’ve moved out of Chelsea, married my wonderful husband, and welcomed three beautiful children”.

The 34-year-old went on to confess, “I’m incredibly proud of ‘Beyond Chelsea’ – a project I’ve been passionate about doing for a long time. After conversations with the girls and my MIC family at Monkey and Channel 4, everyone gave it a resounding yes!”.

“The series reflects where I am in life now, whilst still giving a nod to the original show. It’s so exciting to see it all finally come together”.

Lucy also commented on the exciting announcement to admit, “It’s been a while… Beyond Chelsea coming soon to E4”.

Rosie shared a statement about the new series too by explaining, “It’s safe to say I never thought I’d be back here but I am SO excited for these 2 episodes coming out very soon @e4grams @channel4. Sharing more of my life than ever, setting some records straight and a lot laughs on the way!”.

Earlier this month, Binky teased that she was filming for a new project but didn’t divulge many details.

At the time, she revealed, “First day wrapped on something really exciting – something I’ve worked so hard to make happen and it’s finally coming to fruition!”.

“I hate to be the person who can’t share, but it’s coming really soon, I promise! For now here are some snippets of a great (but very long) first day”.