Bindi Irwin shows off her 2-month-old daughter with sweet photos

Wildlife lover Bindi Irwin, daughter to the late Steve Irwin is a proud mom to the most precious baby girl, whom she and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed into the world two months ago on March 25.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Bindi celebrated her little one, named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, reaching this small milestone by sharing a series of adorable photos.

“Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world,” the 22-year-old mum lovingly wrote alongside three sweet snaps of her darling daughter laying down on a sheet and beaming at the camera.

Announcing the wonderful news of her baby’s arrival this past March, Bindi shared the first gorgeous photo of herself and Chandler cradling their little girl.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” Bindi gushed, before going on to explain the special meaning behind their daughter’s beautiful name.

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad,” Bindi wrote.

Since the birth of her first child, Bindi has also been able to celebrate her very first Mother’s Day. To mark the occasion, Bindi shared an illustrated family photo, with her late father who shockingly died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray, cradling his grandchild.

“Celebrating my first Mother’s Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family. Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for bringing my family and Chandler’s together in these stunning works of art,” Bindi sweetly wrote in the caption, adding, “I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans.”

“To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description.”