Bindi Irwin shares cute glimpse into daughter Grace’s big milestone

Bindi Irwin has revealed that her daughter has achieved a new milestone!

The TV star and conservationist is a mum to her four-year-old daughter Grace, whom she shares with her husband, Chandler Powell.

Now, a few weeks after celebrating Grace’s fourth birthday, Bindi has shared the news that her little girl has reached another major milestone!

Last night, the 26-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a video, documenting Grace’s journey with her first haircut.

The video showcases the youngster travelling in the car with Bindi, excitedly clutching a baby doll on her way to her hair appointment.

The sweet clips then reveal Grace’s process of getting her hair done, including her squinting facial expressions as her hair gets sprayed with a water mist.

“You can’t even feel it! Isn’t that wild?” Bindi remarks to her little one behind the camera, as Grace replies: “See! You didn’t cut all the hair! I didn’t even feel it.”

In the caption of her video, Bindi went on to express her pride for her young daughter, as she penned: “Grace’s first haircut. My. Heart.”

Following her heartwarming update, many of Bindi’s 5.7M followers have since been expressing their reactions to Grace’s big achievement.

“Oh my she truly is such a precious little soul,” one fan commented.

“Grace is such a big girl!! My goodness! She's going to be feeding the crocs in no time!” another praised.

“Thank you for sharing these moments,” a third fan added.

Last May, Bindi opened up about how Grace reminds her of her late father, Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006 when Bindi was eight.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Bindi explained: “She’s such a non-stop force of nature. Genuinely, if she’s not running around, that means she’s asleep. There’s no ‘off’ button. She gets that strength and energy from the Irwin side.”

She added: “If my dad was still alive, we’d never see Grace — he’d take her and be like, ‘Let’s go climb the mountain and go see these animals!’”