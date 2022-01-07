Bindi Irwin honours her late father Steve Irwin with special tattoo

23-year-old conservationist Bindi Irwin has honoured her late father Steve Irwin in the sweetest way. Taking to Instagram early this morning, Bindi shared a photo of her brand new tattoo, featuring her dad’s handwriting.

The tattoo reads, “graceful warrior”, a tribute to both her dad and her daughter, whom she and husband Chandler Powell named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior’,” Bindi lovingly explained in the emotional caption, adding, “That’s how her name was born.”

Going on to explain each element of the tattoo, Bindi said, “This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom.”

“Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork,” the new mum sweetly concluded.

Bindi’s father Steve Irwin became a household name in the late 90’s/early 2000’s through his hit show, The Crocodile Hunter. However, the wildlife expert sadly passed away suddenly when he was pierced in the chest by a short-tail stingray. Steve was just 44-years-old at the time, and Bindi was just eight-years-old.

Since his passing, Bindi, her 18-year-old brother Robert and their mother Terri have gone on to preserve Steve’s legacy through their conservationist work at Australia Zoo, which Terri continues to own.